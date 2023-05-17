DAK urges people to reduce salt intake to prevent high blood pressure

Srinagar, May 17: On world hypertension day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Wednesday urged people in Kashmir to reduce salt intake to prevent high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

“Reducing salt intake would help reduce the burden of hypertension in the population,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said a large meta-analysis of thirty four trials showed that modest reduction in salt intake for four or more weeks causes a significant fall in blood pressure in both hypertensive and normotensive individuals.

These results support a reduction in population salt intake which will keep hypertension at bay.

He said World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming less than 5 grams of salt per day.

In Kashmir salt intake is double, nearly 11 grams per day, he said.