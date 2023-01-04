DAK urges people to take precautions to reduce risk of high blood pressure in winter

Srinagar, Jan 04: With the continuous dip in temperatures to sub-freezing levels in Kashmir valley, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Wednesday said chilly weather of winter puts people at greater risk of high blood pressure.

“Falling temperatures in winter cause hike in blood pressure which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes, the two leading causes of death and disability in the valley,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said high blood pressure; also called hypertension is harder to control in winter. Even healthy people aren’t off the hook. They tend to have high blood pressure in winter.

“When winter arrives and temperatures drop, there is one place where the mercury rises, that is in the blood pressure gauges,” he said.

The DAK President said frigid temperatures constrict blood vessels which increase blood pressure because more pressure is needed to force blood through narrowed vessels.