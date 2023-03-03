DAK warns against excessive use of earphones on world hearing day

Srinagar, Mar 03: On world hearing day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday warned against excessive use of earphones.

“Overuse of earphones at higher volumes over prolonged period of time can result in hearing loss,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

He said the younger generation is particularly vulnerable because they are glued to their personal listening devices like earphones, headphones and earbuds.

They plug these devices into their smartphones and listen to many hours at volumes exceeding the safe limit.

“Young people often choose volumes as high as 105 decibels,” he said

“The safe sound levels are around 85 decibels for adults and 75 decibels for children.”