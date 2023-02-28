Dal Lake buffer zones: HC grants govt 2 weeks to submit Panel report 

Srinagar, Feb 28: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has granted the government two weeks to submit report of a Committee headed by the Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) regarding Dal Lake buffer zones.
As soon as a Public Interest Litigation came up for hearing before a division bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Mohan Lal, Ilyas Nazir Laway, the Government Advocate informed the bench that the Committee headed by the Principal Secretary, H&UDD, has already taken certain decisions with respect to the directions passed by the Court from time to time. The decisions, he said, will be placed on record within two weeks by way of a proper motion.
“He shall do so by the next date of hearing positively, with a copy in advance to all the appearing Counsel for the parties,” the court said and ordered posting of the PIL for further consideration on April 3.
The committee was constituted in December last year and among others it was tasked with the duty to determine the buffer zones around Dal Lake and allied water bodies falling under the Srinagar Metropolitan Region.