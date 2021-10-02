Dal Lake not cleaned up to the level it was supposed to: LG Sinha

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Swarch Bharat Abhiyan campaign that coincides with the birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi, LG Sinha, as per news agency KNO said, "It is true that Dal Lake hasn’t been cleaned the way it was supposed to".



“There are some de-weeding machines functioning in the Lake, but the UT administration will hire more machines to clean the Lake. It has to be a collective responsibility of people to keep the Lake clean. The Lake adds to the beauty of Srinagar and I urge the people of Srinagar to put in a collective effort to save it and to keep it clean,” the LG said.



He said that the administration has launched a 15-day cleanliness drive across the UT including Srinagar under which people would invite others including friends, relatives to keep their areas clean.