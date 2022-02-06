Dalip Kumar resigns as Vice President, All India Kashmiri Samaj

Srinagar Feb 6: Senior Patron member of All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) AIKS the party’s, Dalip Kumar Kaul has quit from the post of organisation's Vice President. He sent his resignation letter to AIKS President Dr Romesh Raina.
A statement issued by Kaul in this regard saod that a "chain of events started from the day of assignation of Mr Bindroo and recent release of Vision/ Concept paper on return and rehabilitation of KP community".
"Even the document has not been approved, endorsed by all affiliate and members of the community particularly the affected KP families living in camps and valley. President ignores the vice president's advises and is working like a dictator," he said.
Kaul further alleged that the AIKS is "not working like a democratic organizations". "We are here to further the causes of Kashmiri Pandits & has alleged Current President of AIKS is using AIKS for his your personal interests at the cost of both the organization & the community. In your short stint of few months after recent election , New President Dr Romesh Raina & his coterie has greatly harmed this pious institution".
He said that many of the AIKS affiliates, life & Patron Members "have expressed similar anguish on the situation".