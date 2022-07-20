Damaged infrastructure, polythene bags greet visitors at Gulnar Park

Baramulla: The visitors to Gulnar Park in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town are aghast over the deteriorating condition of the park.

The scattered polythene bags, broken seats, and damaged infrastructure including the playing equipment disappoint most of the visitors here, especially the children who along with their parents visit the park for fun and entertainment.

“The playing equipment for children here is damaged and often causes injury to the children,” said Muhammad Ashraf, who along with his family visited the park on Thursday.