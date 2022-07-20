Damaged infrastructure, polythene bags greet visitors at Gulnar Park

Baramulla: The visitors to Gulnar Park in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town are aghast over the deteriorating condition of the park.
The scattered polythene bags, broken seats, and damaged infrastructure including the playing equipment disappoint most of the visitors here, especially the children who along with their parents visit the park for fun and entertainment.
“The playing equipment for children here is damaged and often causes injury to the children,” said Muhammad Ashraf, who along with his family visited the park on Thursday.
“The concerned authorities should upgrade the infrastructure and replace the damaged playing equipment,” Ashraf said. Fuming over the present status of the park, the visitors said that the park was losing its sheen due to the lack of maintenance and little attention paid to the park.
“I came here along with my kids on Eid,” said Muhammad Amin of Sopore. “I was disappointed after I saw most of the playing equipment for children in a damaged condition. My son’s left foot was injured with the damaged part of a slider. The concerned department needs to do the maintenance work so that the visitors are not disappointed,” Amin said.
The locals also urged the authorities of the Floriculture Department to increase vigil at the park as some youth were indulging in narcotics use inside the park and the visitors visiting the park with their families felt disappointed.