Damaged Sahipora Hyhama bridge in Kupwara poses threat to commuters

Kupwara, Feb 3: The residents of Hyhama Friday expressed strong resentment against the Roads and Building department for failing to repair the steel bridge at Sahipora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district causing hardships to the people of over fifty villages.
The residents said that the bridge has developed big holes on multiple spots and if not repaired immediately it could cause human loss. “We are unable to figure out why authorities are watching as mute spectators and doing nothing to repair the bridge,” said a local resident.
The drivers plying their vehicles on Kupwara-Hyhama road said that they fear crossing the bridge as it has developed holes. “The front tyre of my vehicle got stuck in one of the holes a few days back resulting in damage to the tyre,” said a driver.
“The irony of the matter is that the bridge is located just 2.5 kms away from the main town Kupwara but still the concerned department has turned blind eyes towards the damaged bridge. I believe the damaged bridge could prove detrimental if not repaired,” Kupwara Civil Society Convener Showkat Masoodi told Greater Kashmir.
“We have brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department several times but nothing has been done so far with regard to repairing the bridge. We will wait for seven days after that Civil Society Kupwara will repair the bridge on its own,” he added.
Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) Kupwara Mohammad Ramzan Sofi said that due to lack of funds the department was unable to repair the bridge. He said that before March it was not possible for them to repair the bridge.
On being asked if any accident would occur till the bridge is repaired, the Executive Engineer had no concrete reply in response to the question posed by this correspondent.