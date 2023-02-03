Damaged Sahipora Hyhama bridge in Kupwara poses threat to commuters

The residents said that the bridge has developed big holes on multiple spots and if not repaired immediately it could cause human loss. “We are unable to figure out why authorities are watching as mute spectators and doing nothing to repair the bridge,” said a local resident.

The drivers plying their vehicles on Kupwara-Hyhama road said that they fear crossing the bridge as it has developed holes. “The front tyre of my vehicle got stuck in one of the holes a few days back resulting in damage to the tyre,” said a driver.