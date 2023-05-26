Damaged school buildings, HT Line pose threat to students at Reban school

The residents said that they were happy after authorities constructed a new two story building for the students but the damaged buildings were posing a threat to the students. “We always remain apprehensive about the well being of our children due to the damaged buildings present in the premises of school,” Showkat Ahmad a local said.

“Not only damaged buildings, in fact the HT line passing over the school has been a great concern for the parents,” he added.“Don’t know why authorities are reluctant to take steps in this regard, are they waiting for any mishap,” said another local.