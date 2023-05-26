Damaged school buildings, HT Line pose threat to students at Reban school

Sopore, May 26: Two damaged school buildings and High Tension Line passing over Government Boys High School Reban in north Kashmir’s Sopore are posing threat to the students studying here.
The residents said that they were happy after authorities constructed a new two story building for the students but the damaged buildings were posing a threat to the students. “We always remain apprehensive about the well being of our children due to the damaged buildings present in the premises of school,” Showkat Ahmad a local said.
“Not only damaged buildings, in fact the HT line passing over the school has been a great concern for the parents,” he added.“Don’t know why authorities are reluctant to take steps in this regard, are they waiting for any mishap,” said another local.
The residents said that they have been time and again requesting higher ups for demolition of the buildings and replacement of HT Line but to no avail. They have now sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar in this regard, so that any possible mishap in future may be thwarted.
When this issue was brought into the notice of Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Rohama Mushtaq Ahmed, he said that the matter would be discussed with the higher-ups, following which steps would be taken in this regard.