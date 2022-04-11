Dancing cop demonstrates traffic management skills in Leh

Srinagar, Apr 11: As a part of a five-day training programme for Traffic Police Personnel in Leh district, Head Constable, Ranjeet Singh, Indore (MP) recently demonstrated his traffic management skills to the Traffic Wing Police Personnel of Leh.
The Traffic Police Personnel followed his instructions and enthusiastically coordinated with the guest trainer to enhance their traffic management skills. Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, Stanzin Norboo was present with SP Traffic, Ladakh, Mohd Rafi Giri and other officials during the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, SP Traffic, Ladakh, Mohd Rafi Giri highlighted the aim of inviting the dancing cop, Ranjeet Singh, from Indore was to upgrade the traffic management skills of Traffic Police Personnel and enhance friendly cooperation of Traffic Police with the people of Ladakh. He also added that the Traffic Police of Ladakh is also well equipped with handling modern traffic gadgets like Speed Radar guns, Breath Analysers, Body Worn Cameras, Searchlights, etc which will help the Traffic Police to convince people to follow traffic rules for their safety and security.
Ranjeet Singh extended his gratitude to the Ladakh Traffic Police headed by SP Traffic, Muhammad Rafi Giri for inviting him to Ladakh. While highlighting the “Triple-E” pillars of road safety which are Engineering, Education and enforcement, he said that he is here to contribute to the education and enforcement of traffic awareness for safe and secure traffic movement in Ladakh. Emphasising the aim of the Traffic police to decrease the rate of traffic-related deaths in India, he said that his skills helped him in creating an optimistic attitude towards traffic management and requested the people of Ladakh to support young and talented recruits in the Traffic police.