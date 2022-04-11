Dancing cop demonstrates traffic management skills in Leh

Ranjeet Singh extended his gratitude to the Ladakh Traffic Police headed by SP Traffic, Muhammad Rafi Giri for inviting him to Ladakh. While highlighting the “Triple-E” pillars of road safety which are Engineering, Education and enforcement, he said that he is here to contribute to the education and enforcement of traffic awareness for safe and secure traffic movement in Ladakh. Emphasising the aim of the Traffic police to decrease the rate of traffic-related deaths in India, he said that his skills helped him in creating an optimistic attitude towards traffic management and requested the people of Ladakh to support young and talented recruits in the Traffic police.