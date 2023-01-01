Kashmir

‘DAP committed for restoration of democratic rights of people’

Democratic Azad Party flag [Representational Image] Twitter: @DAP_office
Srinagar, Jan 1: Democratic Azad Party (DAP ) Vice President for Central Kashmir , Peer Bilal has reiterated that his party under the dynamic leadership of Ghulam Nabi Azad would strive hard  to restore constitutional and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir

In a statement issued on Sunday Peer Bilal  reiterated  that his party’s determination to take the  fight for restoration of the rights of people  to its logical end under the leadership of  Azad who has a track record and proven ability to resolve  issues with consensus . He said no power on the earth can snatch socio-political  rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed to them under  Constitution of the country. He said DAP would continue its struggle to restore rights on land and jobs to the domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir at all costs besides restoration of its statehood .

Peer Bilal said that only DAP under the leadership of Azad can bring Jammu and Kashmir out of the morass of prevailing socio- political uncertainty . He said traditional parties have repeatedly betrayed the people for decades to  satiate their vested political interests. He has urged the Centre to immediately hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to restore electoral and democratic right to the people to enable them  elect thie  public representatives of their choice .In absence of a civilian government in Jammu and kahmir , there was a deep dis- connect between common people and the bureaucracy ,making it difficult to get grievances  redressed at desired level, he said.

