‘DAP committed for restoration of democratic rights of people’

In a statement issued on Sunday Peer Bilal reiterated that his party’s determination to take the fight for restoration of the rights of people to its logical end under the leadership of Azad who has a track record and proven ability to resolve issues with consensus . He said no power on the earth can snatch socio-political rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed to them under Constitution of the country. He said DAP would continue its struggle to restore rights on land and jobs to the domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir at all costs besides restoration of its statehood .

Peer Bilal said that only DAP under the leadership of Azad can bring Jammu and Kashmir out of the morass of prevailing socio- political uncertainty . He said traditional parties have repeatedly betrayed the people for decades to satiate their vested political interests. He has urged the Centre to immediately hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to restore electoral and democratic right to the people to enable them elect thie public representatives of their choice .In absence of a civilian government in Jammu and kahmir , there was a deep dis- connect between common people and the bureaucracy ,making it difficult to get grievances redressed at desired level, he said.