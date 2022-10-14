DAP for filling all vacant posts, regularisation of daily wagers

Rajouri, Oct 14: The Democratic Azad Party (DAP) on Friday called for filling all the vacant government posts in Jammu and Kashmir besides regularisation of all the daily wagers working in different government departments in the union territory.
This demand, as per party leader, was made with anaim to combat unrest among the educated unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
The leaders of recently framed DAP put forward these demands during a meeting of Pir Panjal zone that was held at Dakbunglow Rajouri.
In a press statement issued after this meetings, the party leaders urged for establishment of tourist circuit connecting all the scenic and religious destinations of Pir Panjal which includes seven lakes, Shri Buda Amarnath, Shadra Shrief Shrine, Nangali Sahib, Sain Miran Sahib, Sian Allah Baksh shrines, Shiv Khori, Banda Veer Bhadur, Mangla Mata, Manva mata, Tattapani, historical forts of Danti, Qila Gulabgarh, Danidhar, Panjnara, Qila Thanamandi and diverting Matavaishno Devi shrine tourists to these tourist destinations of pir panjal.
In the meeting different delegations from Kalakote, Sunderbani, Darhal, Thanamandi, Taryath, Doongi and Dangri blocks meet the recently constituted Pir panjal zone committee members who include Ashok Sharma, Rajinder Sharma, Masood Choudhary, Zahid Sarfraz Malik, Rayaz Naz, Imran Zaffar and Lovely Gupta and apprised them about socio economic and political situation of their local areas.
The delegations expressed concern over the scarcity of drinking water, power supply, road connectivity, heath care facilities particularly in SDHs, CHCs, PHCs, shortage of teaching staff in schools besides restoration of statehood, land and job guarantee.