DAP welcomes SC’s decision to have an early hearing on Article 370

Jammu, Dec 14: Democratic Azad Party led by former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad hailed the Supreme Court decision to have an early hearing on the pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation by the union government in August 2019, revoking the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, DAP spokesman Salman Nizami said that the party was welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court.
The spokesman said, “Our party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad even has been stressing for it from day one. We believe that the Supreme Court would give justice to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and safeguard their interests.”