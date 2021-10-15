Dappal village in Machil lacks basic amenities, people suffer

The residents said that with lack of basic amenities they were facing inconvenience and the concerned authorities were watching as mute spectators, the locals alleged.

The inhabitants of the village said that although a health centre was established here long ago but lack of staff and other facilities were giving a tough time to locals here.

“After repeated pleas to the successive dispensations, a health centre was sanctioned here but it has always remained under-staffed due to which more than 3000 persons are suffering,” said a local.

“Since our village happens to be several kilometers away from Primary Health Centre Duddi, so need of the hour is to develop the infrastructure at Dappal health centre to lessen the miseries of people,” he added.

The residents said that during winters when the entire Machil receives 5 to 6 feet deep snow, it becomes impossible for them to move out of their homes and to reach Machil. They alleged that several patients have died in past before they could have reached Duddi PHC.

“Atleast a gynecologist should be kept available at Dappal so that the women of the area can be treated” said a local resident.

The residents said that although a power receiving station was inaugurated last year at Machil but their village has not been yet electrified due to which they were really suffering.

“At the time of inauguration we were told that all the Panchayats of Machil shall be rendered electricity but that promise proved to be farce,” said Sarpanch of Dappal, Muhammad MaqboolKhan .

He said that with lack of telecommunication service, not only common people but students were the worst sufferers here.

“Although a mobile tower was inaugurated at Machil but that does not cater all villages of Machil. The need of the hour is to install more mobile connectivity towers across Machil sector, so that people here may get connected to rest of the world,” Khan said.