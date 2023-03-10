Darakhshan Andrabi holds meeting with BJP leaders

The delegation was led by BJP Vice President Poonch Azhar Manhas. Other party leaders who participated in the meeting included Mohammad Bashir, Mumtaz Bukhari, Mohammad Akram and Abdul Aziz. Dr Andrabi was briefed about the fresh membership initiative of the party in remote areas and joining of people from all sects, casts and classes of people with the party in endorsement of the welfare measures taken by Modi government as per the doctrine of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

Speaking to the leaders, Dr Andrabi said that the Party's multi pronged strategy to expand base for BJP needs to be implemented at the ground level effectively. She emphasised on the need to inform people about the flagship schemes and programmes of the Modi led government which has transformed lives of poor people of all sections of society. "BJP has won over the hearts and minds of people of J&K including Pirpanjal districts by the public friendly programmes and decisions. There is no scope of people falling pray to the baseless sentimental exploitation by the old rot of politicians and which is why people of J&K have decided to support and vote for BJP in the days to come", said Dr Andrabi.