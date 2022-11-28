Darakhshan Andrabi inspects ongoing construction works

According to a press note taking note of some social media reports, Dr Andrabi instantly rushed to the shrine cancelling all her fixed engagements to undertake physical inspection at the shrine. She took stock of the construction work being done there; spoke to the engineering experts, Waqf Board Engineers and the contractors. She also discussed the issue with the public delegations in detail. Dr Andrabi issued instructions for improving the quality of construction and expediting the work so that it was completed in time. Dr Andrabi paid obeisance at the shrine and later spoke to the media and assured the public that in the new Waqf Board transparency and accountability will be ensured. She said that with the help of public support only, the Waqf Board can achieve the goals of purifying the sufi shrines of J&K from the filth of political intervention. "Many opportunists are hurt and disturbed by our reformatory steps and decisions, but the majority of the devotionally recharged people of the land have welcomed our decisions. There is a big change in the shrine management everywhere but yet many more reforms are to follow," said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.