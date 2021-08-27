Darakhshan Andrabi meets Ladakh LG, MP

A statement of the BJP issued here said that she was accompanied by Central Waqf Council Secretary ShadabZeb Khan and Central Waqf Committee members Haneef Ali and S Munawari Begum.

The statement said that Andrabi presented a memorandum to the LG Mathur regarding the constitution of LadakhWaqf Council under the Central Waqf Act for which the Ministry of Minority Affairs has recently issued notification.

It said that she discussed at length the modalities for the Waqf constitution in Ladakh.

The statement said that the Lieutenant Governor thanked Andrabi and other Waqf delegates for the visit and assured him of the immediate constitution of the first-ever Waqf Board for Ladakh.

It said that later, Andrabi spoke to the press and said that Ladakh would have its first-ever Waqf Board soon.

“I am convinced that by constitution of the Waqf body in Ladakh, the shrines and other assets will be managed in a better way. Ladakh is emerging as a world-level tourist destination and these shrines and Muslim centers will also be a big attraction for the visitors,” she said in the statement.

It said that LG Mathur assured Andrabi that the shrines of Ladakh would be developed as model places of pilgrimage attraction.

The statement said that Andrabi also had a detailed meeting with Member of Parliament from LadakhJamyangTseringNamgyal and discussed developmental initiatives of the government and mechanism of removal of hurdles in the process.

It said that she also met many public delegations from the cross-section of society and listened to their issues.

The statement said that she assured the delegations that she would take up their issues with the Ladakh administration and with the central government too.