Darakhshan Andrabi presents awards

Srinagar, May 26: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi presented Nari Shakti Icon Awards 2023 to the women from different states and union territories at a function in New Delhi.
According to a press note, 20 women from different walks of life were awarded for their contribution in different walks of life. “A grand cultural presentation from artists from different parts of the country enthralled the audiences. These presentation songs were based on the themes of women’s empowerment in new India.
The function was held in the Auditorium of India Islamic Cultural Centre at Lodhi Road New Delhi,”it added. In her address Dr Andrabi hailed the efforts of the organisers for acknowledging the exemplary contribution of women power in new India. She said that the initiatives of the Central government have created a positive change at the social level where women are empowered. She thanked the Prime Minister for his revolutionary programmes for women empowerment.
Speaking about the successful G20 event of G20 in Kashmir, Dr Andrabi said,”It was a miracle to see happening in Kashmir for the first time when such a big historic conclave was organised in J&K in such a peaceful atmosphere where the local population came out to welcome the international guests. We are out of the curse of the violence and a new chapter of peace, prosperity and national pride has been opened in J&K for all times to come”, said Dr Andrabi.