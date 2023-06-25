Darakhshan Andrabi takes stock of arrangement at Ziyarat Shah-e-Hamdan (RA)

Srinagar, June 25: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today paid a visit at Khankah-e-Maula in Srinagar to stock of the arrangements put in place by the board and other government departments on the occasion of Annual Urs of Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabir MIr Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) popularly known as Shah-e-Hamdan in Kashmir.
According to a press note, she expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements but gave orders for on the spot implementation for correction of some errors at the ground. Dr Andrabi spoke to the devotees and emphasised on them to adhere to the cleanliness norms at this revered place of the great spiritual personality. She also talked to the vendors on the spot and requested them to desist from throwing the discarded things on the road.