Darakhshan Andrabi takes stock of Urs arrangements at Aishmuqam shrine

Srinagar, Mar 4: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today paid obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Zainuddin Reshi (RA) at Aishmuqam in Anantnag district on the eve of the annual Urs festivity being observed on Sunday.
As per the statement, Dr Andrabi dedicated the newly constructed pathway cum washroom complex to the people. She was accompanied by senior Waqf Board officers, Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, Administrator Ashiq Hussain and the representatives of local administration.
Dr Andrabi took stock of the facilities available to the devotees visiting the shrine on the annual Urs. She also met the public representatives and later held a meeting with the Waqf staff. She directed the heads of all departments and Waqf officers to ensure that people don't face any difficulties during the Urs congregations. She thanked the government departments and the people for cooperating with Waqf Board in ascertaining fool-proof facilities for the visitors.
Dr Andrabi after inaugurating the new construction works at the shrine said that we are now able to create all required facilities at all major shrines in J&K and during the next year facilities at all shrines will be upgraded. "We have been able to create a better environment of sanctity and discipline at the shrines under Waqf's control by taking many hard decisions. Accountability of donations and other income sources has added to the financial strength of the Waqf Board and hence we are planning some important things in the coming months," said Dr Andrabi.
Dr Andrabi hailed the people of J&K for their support and cooperation with the Board during the past year.