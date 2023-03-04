Darakhshan Andrabi takes stock of Urs arrangements at Aishmuqam shrine

As per the statement, Dr Andrabi dedicated the newly constructed pathway cum washroom complex to the people. She was accompanied by senior Waqf Board officers, Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, Administrator Ashiq Hussain and the representatives of local administration.

Dr Andrabi took stock of the facilities available to the devotees visiting the shrine on the annual Urs. She also met the public representatives and later held a meeting with the Waqf staff. She directed the heads of all departments and Waqf officers to ensure that people don't face any difficulties during the Urs congregations. She thanked the government departments and the people for cooperating with Waqf Board in ascertaining fool-proof facilities for the visitors.