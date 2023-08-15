Darakhshan Andrabi unfurls tricolour at Waqf event

“Unfurling of tricolour fills the environment of the valley with the spirit of nationalism now. We are all fortunate to see this new dawn after a long long spell of the death and violence on this paradise of India,” said Dr Andrabi. She said that PM Modi’s vision has delivered in Kashmir and the leadership of Manoj Sinha has created wonders in J&K,” she said.

Dr Andrabi said that now “we all have to contribute our way dedicatedly to the growth story of J&K.” She hailed the students for their participation in these patriotic shows. “Our youth are now expressing without any fear and they are able to showcase their talent everywhere on J&K”, said Andrabi. A pledge was taken on the occasion to make J&K a more progressive and developed territory by individual and collective efforts. A pledge to free J&K from the menace of drug abuse was also taken.