Darakhshan Andrabi visits Baramulla shrines

After the inauguration Dr Andrabi spoke to media and expressed her thankfulness for the public for the huge endorsement received by the Board for its reformist and developmental initiatives. "We will continue to take strong decisions to carry forward the mission of streamlining the Waqf Working Systems in J&K. A few people are hurt by our decisions but thankfully the majority is supporting our decisions. Waqf was a rudderless boat and we have fit in strong rudders in it and also provided expertise to make it navigate safely in the challenging waters of the time. It is now a huge ship,", said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. The Chairperson was accompanied by Executive Magistrate of Waqf Board Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, Executive Engineer Waqf Mr Kaloo, ACR Baramulla Mumtaz Ahmad besides officers from civil and police administration.