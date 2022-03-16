Darakhshan becomes 1st woman to head J&K Waqf Board

Srinagar, Mar 16: The newly-appointed members of the J&K Waqf Board Wednesday formally elected Darakhshan Andrabi as the chairperson of the board that has been constituted for a five-year term under the Central Waqf Act of 1995.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the first meeting of the newly-nominated J&K Waqf Body members was held at Hajj House in Jammu in which all the members appointed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India and the Chief Executive Officer and Administrator of J&K Waqf Board participated.
The newly-appointed members Darakhshan Andrabi, Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Suhail Kazmi, Syed Muhammad Hussain, and Nawab Din took part and unanimously nominated Andrabi as the chairperson of the board. With this she becomes the first woman to head the J&K Waqf Board.
Speaking on the occasion, Andrabi said that the J&K Waqf would soon see huge reforms.