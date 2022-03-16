Darakhshan becomes 1st woman to head J&K Waqf Board

The newly-appointed members Darakhshan Andrabi, Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Suhail Kazmi, Syed Muhammad Hussain, and Nawab Din took part and unanimously nominated Andrabi as the chairperson of the board. With this she becomes the first woman to head the J&K Waqf Board.

Speaking on the occasion, Andrabi said that the J&K Waqf would soon see huge reforms.