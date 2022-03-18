Darakhshan greets people on Shab-e-Baraat, Holi

Srinagar, Mar 18: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi Friday extended greetings to the people on the festival of Shab-e-Baraat and Holi.
In a statement issued here, she said, “These festivals give us the message of humanity and peace within and outside ourselves.”
Andrabi said: “On Shab-e-Baraat let us all pray for the peace of our land and the whole of humanity so that we can live a blissful life on this planet.”
She expressed her wish that like the colours of Holi, the lives and souls of everyone be filled with love, compassion, and respect for diversity.
Andrabi said that festivals were the occasions of inculcating and strengthening human values so that “we make this land of God, a place of peace and harmony”.