Darakhshan promises mega shrine development programme in J&K

Srinagar, July 23: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi Saturday said thaqt the Waqf Board was taking up a mega shrine development programme in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of the Waqf Board issued here said that Andrabi while paying a visit to Baba Reshi’s shrine at Tangmarg said, “With the help of J&K government, the board is taking up a mega shrine developmental programme throughout J&K. We have a huge developmental plan for this shrine so that it is included on the spiritual tourism map of J&K.”
The statement said that she was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asghar, CEO Gulmarg Cable Car Corporation Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Deputy Director Tourism Javed-ur-Rehman, CEO of Waqf Board Syed Majid Jahangir and Magistrate of the Board Ishtiaq Mohiuddin.
It said that Darakhshan and Asghar held meetings with the Waqf Board officers, public representatives of the area, and the representatives of the Tangmarg administration.
The statement said that the development plan of the Baba Reshi shrine was discussed threadbare and many decisions were taken on the spot.
“We have many prominent Sufi shrines in Baramulla district and the cooperation of the district administration to uplift the infrastructure at the shrines and improve the basic facilities for the visitors is praiseworthy,” Andrabi said.
She appealed to the general public to ensure cleanliness in the shrine complex at all costs.
Later talking to media persons, she said that with the help of other departments, all pending projects would be completed soon.
Andrabi said that no compromise would be made on the accountability within Waqf Board.
“Many reforms have begun in Waqf and many more will follow. We will do everything to restore the faith of the public in Waqf management at all costs,” she said.