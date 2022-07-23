Darakhshan promises mega shrine development programme in J&K

A statement of the Waqf Board issued here said that Andrabi while paying a visit to Baba Reshi’s shrine at Tangmarg said, “With the help of J&K government, the board is taking up a mega shrine developmental programme throughout J&K. We have a huge developmental plan for this shrine so that it is included on the spiritual tourism map of J&K.”

The statement said that she was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asghar, CEO Gulmarg Cable Car Corporation Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Deputy Director Tourism Javed-ur-Rehman, CEO of Waqf Board Syed Majid Jahangir and Magistrate of the Board Ishtiaq Mohiuddin.