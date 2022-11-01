Daughter of soil, Prof Shireen Moti bags Women of the Future award

Srinagar, Nov 01: Law Professor Shireen Moti, a Kashmiri Pandit, has been bestowed with UK Women of the Future award for promoting access to justice and legal aid in India.

Moti, an Assistant Professor of Law at Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University, was awarded last month the ‘Women of the Future: 50 Rising Stars in ESG’ by Women of the Future UK for promoting access to justice and legal aid in India through her work with rural communities.

She is a Kashmiri Pandit whose parents lived at Rajbagh in Srinagar before migrating to Delhi in ‘90s.

She is the only Indian and one in 12 Asians to be recognized as a 2022 listee of these International awards.