Day 3: Srinagar-Leh highway remains closed

Sonamarg, Oct 25: Srinagar-Leh National Highway remained closed on the third consecutive day today following snowfall in the region on Saturday. Zojila and Minamarg areas of Drass had received 1-feet deep snowfall on Saturday leading to the closure of the highway connecting Ladakh with Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials on Monday said that with the improvement in the weather, the snow clearance work has been started from both sides of Zojila.
Deputy commissioner, Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve said, "Men and machinery have been deployed for clearance of snow from NH-1, NH-301 and other roads by BRO and other agencies".
"The road from Drass side up to zero point Zojila has been cleared and work from Sonamarg side is going on, and hopefully by Tuesday afternoon the road will be connected," the DC told Greater Kashmir.
He said that the administration has established shelter camps at Drass and Kargil for stranded passengers.
An official said that the district administration Kargil has set up temporary shelter camps with heating facilities at Kargil and Drass today.
More than 300 stranded laborers and passengers have been accommodated in these shelter camps, which have been set up in the 300-bedded hospital KurbathangKargil and Dak Bungalow Drass where appropriate arrangements for their shelter, food and medical facilities have been made, officials said.
Meanwhile, Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, KargilFeroz Ahmad Khan held a meeting to take appraisal of the damage caused due to the recent snowfall and discuss measures for the restoration of essential services in the district.