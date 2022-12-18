Day 7: Expert roped in from Pulwama as Sopore girl’s body remains untraced

Sopore, Dec 18: A Pulwama resident with an expertise in fishing out bodies has been roped in to trace the body of a teenage girl who drowned in Sopore last week.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the search operation to trace the body of teenage girl, who jumped in the river Jhelum in Sopore town, entered 7th day today.

He said even after seven days, the body of girl remains untraceable with rescue teams including SDRF, local fishermen and WUCMA putting in hectic efforts.