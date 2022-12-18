Day 7: Expert roped in from Pulwama as Sopore girl’s body remains untraced

Sopore, Dec 18: A Pulwama resident with an expertise in fishing out bodies has been roped in to trace the body of a teenage girl who drowned in Sopore last week.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the search operation to trace the body of teenage girl, who jumped in the river Jhelum in Sopore town, entered 7th day today.
He said even after seven days, the body of girl remains untraceable with rescue teams including SDRF, local fishermen and WUCMA putting in hectic efforts.
He said now authorities have sought help from an expert from South Kashmir. “Abdul Salaam Dar (64), who hails from Kakapora area of Pulwama has an expertise in fishing out bodies from across the Kashmir Valley,” he said.
Notably, Salam claims to have saved 18 lives and have fished out at least 40 bodies from the various water bodies across the Kashmir Valley.
The official said Salaam's expertise came into the limelight soon after social media users started commenting his name on posts about the Sopore incident.
Salam said he will put in his best efforts in helping to trace out the body of the teenage girl.