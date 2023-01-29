Day after Court directions, NIA attaches APHC office at Rajbagh Srinagar

The Court had said that the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act-1967 does not in any manner hinder powers of court to attach any such property of which accused is facing trial under the UAPA of which he may be partly owner.

The court, however, had added that the attachment in itself does not mean that there is any pre-trial conclusion regarding that property.

The Court further said that among the different allegations and evidence, it was also the case that office of APHC was the place where meetings held to strategize different protests, funding activities of stone pelting on security forces, recruiting of unemployed youths to carry out unlawful activities as well as terrorist activities to create an unrest in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir to wage war against the Government of India.

“In such situation taking into consideration the serious nature of the allegations as against A-5 itself, the fact that he is part owner of the property in question, cannot be a reason for not attaching the property when it is not even made clear as to who others were co-owners of that property,” the court had said.