Day weather fair as night temperatures drop in J&K

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 0.6°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.Jammu recorded a low of 11.1°C against 13.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.6°C (above normal by 3.4°C), Batote 5.0°C (above normal by 1.5°C), Katra 1.2°C (7.3°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 2.2°C (1.6°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 8.8°C, the official said.

The MeT has forecast mainly clear weather at most places in the next 24 hours.

On February 23-25, he said, mainly clear to partly cloudy weather was expected at most places.

On February 26, he said, weather was likely to be generally cloudy with possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places. On February 27-28, he said, the weather was likely to be partly cloudy.