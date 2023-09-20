DBU Admission row | Punjab govt orders varsity to pay fine to each student for illegal admission

Srinagar, Sept 20: In a significant development, the Department of Medical Education and Research, Government of Punjab, has directed the Chancellor Desh Bhagat University (DBU) Punjab to pay a substantial fine of Rs 10 lakh to each student who has been enrolled over and above the prescribed number of seats in its nursing institutes.
This directive comes in response to the university's blatant violation of admission regulations, causing trauma and dislocation to affected students, majority of them from Kashmir.
As per the official document, the government's stern action also includes a warning of initiating criminal proceedings against the university administration, citing their fraudulent activities that have severely impacted the careers of nursing students.
The Department of Medical Education and Research conducted an inspection of DBU's nursing institution on September 15 and 16, 2023, in the presence of DBU authorities.
"This inspection uncovered glaring deficiencies in the university's nursing courses, raising concerns about the quality of education and the safety of students," the document reads.
The primary violation highlighted by the authorities was the admission of more than double the number of students permitted by the Indian Nursing Council (INC).
"Furthermore, the physical infrastructure of the university was deemed woefully inadequate to accommodate this excessive student population," it reads.
As already reported by this newspaper, the students affected by these illegal admissions staged a protest, sitting on Dharna, and holding the DBU management accountable for jeopardizing their academic future.
"The district administration and police were deployed to control the situation, but the students' anger and frustration continued to intensify," the official document, addressed to Chancellor DBU, reads.
In light of the findings of the inspection report, the competent authority has issued several directives to the DBU. The Varsity has been asked to continue teaching only those students who have been legitimately admitted as per INC norms in various nursing courses of the university. DBU is prohibited from admitting any new students for nursing courses from this point forward.
"The university must provide a complete list of 3rd-year students from the session 2020-21 who have been affected by illegal admissions and need to be relocated to protect their academic futures," the document reads.
"DBU will pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh to each student who was admitted over and above the prescribed number of seats to compensate for the trauma and dislocation they will face," it reads.
The university is also required to deposit the current year's fees (3rd year) to the institutions where the affected students will be shifted.
The DBU has been asked to provide a complete record like attendance, results of the examinations undertaken, results of the practical undertaken, fees paid and security which will be required by the colleges in which the government will try its best to accommodate the aggrieved students.
"The government will facilitate the transfer of these students to colleges with approved INC seats, but it is not our responsibility to ensure the accommodation. The primary responsibility for rehabilitating and compensating these students lies with DBU, which is accused of committing fraud against them," the official document reads. Furthermore, the government has initiated criminal action against DBU, and the Department of Higher Education, Government of Punjab, has been requested to proceed against the university for fraud.
"It is clear that you have committed a fraud on the students for which criminal action is being initiated against you separately," it reads.
"The government aims to forfeit the endowment fund amounting to Rs. 5 crores as per the provisions of the DBU Act 2012 and the Punjab Private University Policy 2010," the official document reads.
The Punjab has also sent a copy of its communication to the Registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences with instructions to provide information on the number of vacant seats in the 3rd year across various nursing colleges under BFUHS.
Additionally, the Registrar of the Punjab Nurses Registration Council has been informed to seek the approval of the Indian Nursing Council for the transfer of affected students and to initiate legal and criminal action against DBU for fraud.