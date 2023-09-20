DBU Admission row | Punjab govt orders varsity to pay fine to each student for illegal admission

"The district administration and police were deployed to control the situation, but the students' anger and frustration continued to intensify," the official document, addressed to Chancellor DBU, reads.

In light of the findings of the inspection report, the competent authority has issued several directives to the DBU. The Varsity has been asked to continue teaching only those students who have been legitimately admitted as per INC norms in various nursing courses of the university. DBU is prohibited from admitting any new students for nursing courses from this point forward.

"The university must provide a complete list of 3rd-year students from the session 2020-21 who have been affected by illegal admissions and need to be relocated to protect their academic futures," the document reads.