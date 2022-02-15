DC Anantnag convenes meeting on reopening of educational institutions

At the outset, Dr Singla said that the education system was affected by the global pandemic and after a gap of two years educational institutions can resume normal functioning. However, necessary precautions must be taken on the ground and there should be no laxity in ensuring adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

All the institutional heads were directed to ensure that social distancing is observed on campus and appropriate rosters are formulated to achieve this. Adequate hand sanitisers and hand wash facilities must be available on all campuses.