DC Anantnag convenes meeting on reopening of educational institutions

Anantnag, Feb 15: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla today chaired a meeting here regarding the arrangements and preparedness for reopening of educational institutions in the district.
At the outset, Dr Singla said that the education system was affected by the global pandemic and after a gap of two years educational institutions can resume normal functioning. However, necessary precautions must be taken on the ground and there should be no laxity in ensuring adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour.
All the institutional heads were directed to ensure that social distancing is observed on campus and appropriate rosters are formulated to achieve this. Adequate hand sanitisers and hand wash facilities must be available on all campuses.
Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag was directed to facilitate random screening of students and conduct testing on a regular basis.
The DC said that teams are being constituted at district level to maintain strict vigil in this regard and the heads of the institutions must ensure the directions are implemented on ground in letter and spirit.
SSP Anantnag deliberated on issues related to maintenance of law and order. It was decided that disciplinary committees will be constituted at the institution level.
Dr Singla emphasised that attendance and punctuality both for staff and students is essential. He said that the institutions shall frame detailed activity plans including debates, seminars, sports activities and the institutions must be abuzz with activities to channel the energy of students in a fruitful manner.