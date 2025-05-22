DC Anantnag reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations

Anantnag, May 22: To ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid Thursday visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps to take stock of the ongoing developmental works and preparedness measures being undertaken by various departments.

During the visit, the DC Anantnag carried out a detailed review of the critical infrastructure works presently being executed by key departments including Jal Shakti, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Roads and Buildings (R&B), and other allied agencies.

The inspection covered multiple facets of the yatra arrangements, with a particular focus on ensuring the readiness of essential facilities like drinking water supply, sanitation, uninterrupted power supply, accommodation, and healthcare services at the base camps.

The DC Anantnag also undertook a firsthand inspection of the ongoing track clearance operations, which are vital for the safe and secure movement of yatris along the designated routes.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the safety and cleanliness of the tracks, given the volume of footfall expected during the yatra period.

Interacting with the officers and engineers present at the sites, the DC Anantnag directed all stakeholder departments to strictly adhere to the timelines already set for the completion of works.

He urged the departments to maintain close inter-departmental coordination to ensure timely delivery of services and infrastructure without compromising on quality standards.

Emphasising the significance of Amarnath Yatra for district Anantnag and J&K as a whole, the DC Anantnag called for a committed and synergised approach from all involved agencies to facilitate a smooth, safe, and spiritually fulfilling yatra experience for the devotees.

He reiterated that the district administration was fully geared up to ensure that all arrangements were in place well ahead of the commencement of the yatra.

He also noted that regular monitoring and field visits would continue in the days to come to address any bottlenecks and expedite the pace of work wherever required.

The visit concluded with the DC Anantnag expressing satisfaction over the progress achieved so far, while also reminding officers of the criticality of the remaining period leading up to the commencement of the yatra.