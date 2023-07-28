DC Anantnag reviews ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign preparations

The meeting aimed to review the preparations for various programs to be organized under this campaign as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

SF Hamid, emphasized the paramount importance of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign, which seeks to foster unity and pride across all sections of society. This initiative celebrates India’s rich heritage and patriotic spirit and pays tribute to the nation’s brave martyrs. The hallmark of the campaign will be the commemoration of the “Veers” through ceremonies at all levels across the district.