DC Anantnag reviews ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign preparations

Anantnag, July 28: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, SF Hamid today chaired a meeting to inaugurate the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign atKhanbal.
The meeting aimed to review the preparations for various programs to be organized under this campaign as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
SF Hamid, emphasized the paramount importance of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign, which seeks to foster unity and pride across all sections of society. This initiative celebrates India’s rich heritage and patriotic spirit and pays tribute to the nation’s brave martyrs. The hallmark of the campaign will be the commemoration of the “Veers” through ceremonies at all levels across the district.
SF Hamid provided a detailed outline of the events and themes planned under the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign. It was decided that five programs will be organized at each Panchayat and Block from 9th August to 15th August, encapsulating the spirit of the campaign.
As part of the program, memorial plaques will be placed at Amrit Sarovars and Panchayat Ghars to honor the national heroes of the country who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation. More than 200 Amrit Sarovars have already been developed in various Panchayats across the district.
The DC directed Block Development Officers to identify suitable buildings for erecting Memorials in the remaining Panchayats.
The campaign will also involve “Mitti-Yatras” from Panchayats that will be taken to blocks, and later, an urn will be carried to New Delhi by a youth from each block for the construction of the National Memorial at Kartavya Path.