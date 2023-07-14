DC Anantnag stresses for pushing cooperative movement

It was given out that there are 158 registered cooperative societies in the district which include PACS, Dairy & Fisheries societies, marketing societies, apex societies and societies in other agri and non-agri sectors.

The DC urged upon the cooperative department to lend their best efforts to achieve the objective of strengthening the cooperative movement in the district and deepening its reach to the grassroots level as envisioned by the Union Cooperation Ministry.He further directed the concerned officials to make vigorous efforts to realize the vision of Sahakar se Samridhi for strengthening of cooperative movement in the district. He urged for assessing the financial/credit requirement of the PACS and exploring the options of mobilising the financial support from apex institutions like NCDC/ NABARD/ NDDB/ NFDB.