DC Bandipora hands over 30 cows, milk van to farmers

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad officially handed over 30 cows to 15 beneficiaries of Sirander village. The beneficiaries were identified randomly through draw of lots at subsidised rate under TSP.

The eligible beneficiaries were also provided with Chaff Cutters, Deworming Kits and Mineral Supplements . Meanwhile Progressive Dairy Farmers and entrepreneurs were also given training and awareness regarding management of animals on scientific practices.