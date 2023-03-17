DC Bandipora hands over 30 cows, milk van to farmers

Bandipora, Mar 17: The Department of Animal Husbandry Bandipora Friday held a mega event at Veterinary Complex Bandipora to distribute cows to farmers of Sarinder village for earning of livelihood.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad officially handed over 30 cows to 15 beneficiaries of Sirander village. The beneficiaries were identified randomly through draw of lots at subsidised rate under TSP.
The eligible beneficiaries were also provided with Chaff Cutters, Deworming Kits and Mineral Supplements . Meanwhile Progressive Dairy Farmers and entrepreneurs were also given training and awareness regarding management of animals on scientific practices.
The event was also attended by CEO LDBK, Dr Mohd Yunus, Joint Director Planning, Imtiyaz Ahmad, CAHO Bandipora and other District and Block Officials and all three tier representatives of Panchayati Raj viz DDC, BDC and other panchayat representatives.
DC Bandipora commenced the event by the handing over the two cows units to the fifteen selected beneficiaries of Sirander area.
He then handed over the keys of the Milk Van to the IDDS beneficiary. He also inaugurated the Animal Shelter Shed for treatment and shelter of stray animals.