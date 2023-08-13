DC Bandipora leads massive Tiranga rally

Bandipora, Aug 13: As part of “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” and “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaigns under the aegis of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsav”, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad along with SSP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma Sunday lead a Mega Tiranga Rally from SK Sports Stadium Bandipora to Kaloosa Chowk.
The rally comprised thousands of students, youth, general public and employees and police and armed forces personnel.
The rally organised by District Administration Bandipora was adorned with vibrant tricolor flags and patriotic banners, resonated with the fervor of patriotism and love for the motherland and brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for the Nation went proudly through the streets of Bandipora, demonstrating their commitment to the ideals of unity and national integrity.
Senior officers from Civil Administration including ADDC, Nodal Officer-Coordination, ADC, ACR, JDP, CEO, ExEns, and senior officers of Police Department including ASP, DySP HQ, DySP DAR, SHO participated in the Rally.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that ‘Tiranga’ is a symbol of national pride for every Indian.
He said that the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the values of Brave Hearts who sacrificed their lives for the Nation. He said, the enthusiastic participation of students and employees showcases the strong sense of community and patriotism that thrives within the district.
The DC appreciated the efforts of school children for remaining on forefront with District Administration in the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign and also congratulated all the participants and organisers of the campaign across the District.
Notably, similar Tiranga Rallies were held across all subdivisions of the district, including Gurez and Sumbal Subdivision, besides in other areas of the district.