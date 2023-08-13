DC Bandipora leads massive Tiranga rally

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that ‘Tiranga’ is a symbol of national pride for every Indian.

He said that the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the values of Brave Hearts who sacrificed their lives for the Nation. He said, the enthusiastic participation of students and employees showcases the strong sense of community and patriotism that thrives within the district.

The DC appreciated the efforts of school children for remaining on forefront with District Administration in the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign and also congratulated all the participants and organisers of the campaign across the District.