DC Bandipora orders inquiry into locking up of expecting mother at health facility

Bandipora, 20 July: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged locking up of an expecting mother along with another patient at NTPHC Nowgam in Sumbal area by the staff after putting her on an IV drip yesterday.

The expecting mother, 30-year-old Shabnam was put on an IV drip by the staff and had to remove the apparatus by herself after the staff did not return after locking up her inside the facility.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora while referring to the negligence said in a communique today that an inquiry in the matter has been initiated.

