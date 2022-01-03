DC Bandipora reviews COVID-19 scenario of district

Bandipora, Jan 3: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Monday chaired a meeting to review the covid-19 scenario and various mitigation measures in the district.
The meeting discussed threadbare the vaccination drive for children of 15-17 years age-group. It was given out that 26639 children of the given age group shall be vaccinated within 10 days on mission mode.
It was given out that all vaccination centres have been established at all schools in the district to vaccinate the targeted age group.
The DC urged the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Education Officer to coordinate and devise a joint plan to ensure the target is achieved within the set time.
He called for having separate vaccination rooms in Schools besides keeping an ambulance on standby to deal with any adverse conditions.
Dr Owais also stressed on extensive testing and urged the officers to ensure all SOPs are followed in letter and spirit with regard to covid mitigation efforts including Home Isolation protocols, Covid Appropriate Behavior, Contact tracing and other related issues.
He also directed concerned officers to enhance the existing daily sampling numbers and set a revised target of 3100 tests per day including 700 RTPCR and 2400 RAT.
The DC also appreciated the joint efforts of different departments in ensuring hundred percent vaccination of adults and urged them to continue to work in mission mode.
Dr Owais said the pandemic is not over yet and hence need is to remain cautious till the pandemic is over. He asked all the concerned to remain alert and vigilant in order to tackle the new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’ and asked people to follow all Covid-19 SoPs as public health is the priority of the administration.
He directed the officers for strengthening surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hot spots, and prompt dispatch of samples for genome sequencing and other actions.
The DC also directed for ensuring Covid Appropriate Behavior, strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs, besides ensuring fool-proof containment measures in containment and micro containment zones.
The meeting was attended by Chief Medical Officer Bandipora, Chief Education Officer Bandipora, Nodal Officer Mehraj Wani, Nodal Officer Bilal Hassan, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Bandipora, Deputy CMO Bandipora, DIO Bandipora and other senior officers of the district.