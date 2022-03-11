DC Baramulla chairs DLRC meet

Baramulla, Mar 11: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar today chaired a District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting to review the overall performance of banks and other financial institutions for the financial year 2021-22.
On the occasion, the DC took a comprehensive review of various aspects wherein he stressed on the need for cent percent achievement of Annual Credit Plan targets.
He emphasized upon the heads of various financial institutions to disseminate awareness with regard to the welfare schemes sponsored by them among masses so that people can avail benefits for their overall socio-economic development.
He further directed the bank representatives to conduct outreach programmes/camps so that people at the grassroots level are educated about various welfare programmes sponsored by them.