DC Baramulla Dr Sehrish Asgar greets Sikh fraternity

Meanwhile, the DC, accompanied by various concerned functionaries paid a visit to the Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi Baramulla where she interacted with the Gurudwara authorities and took first hand appraisal of arrangements already made by the administration on this special occasion.

The Gurudwara authorities expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and conveyed their gratitude to the District Administration in this regard.

Extending warm greetings on the auspicious occasion, the DC expressed hope that this event would contribute towards strengthening unity and harmony and would be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in J&K in general and in district Baramulla in particular.