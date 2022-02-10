DC Baramulla inspects TRC Salamabad, development works in Uri

Baramulla, Feb 10: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar accompanied by Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo Thursday paid visit to the frontier area, Salamabad Uri where they carried out an array of developmental activities meant to promote border tourism through development and upgradation of basic facilities available at different tourist resorts in the area.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that at the outset, the officers took inspection of construction work at TRC Salamabad being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 8.6 Crore under PMDP.
They took a detailed appraisal of its components besides directing the concerned executing authorities to get the timely results.
Meanwhile, the DC and the Director jointly chaired a meeting to review the pace and position of several developmental works undertaken in the tourism sector.
The meeting was informed about the current position of several infrastructural components associated with the TRC.
Those include multipurpose hall with cafeteria, souvenir kiosks and viewing decks, parking development, site development with plantation and solar irrigation and rain harvesting systems, solid waste management among others. The concerned authorities were directed to ramp up the pace of work for completing the undertaken projects within stipulated time frame.
Moreover, the Director briefed about the measures that are being taken to develop the tourism with special focus on border tourism in the area.
He said that Salamabad is a prime location for tourists having all adventure related tourism facilities and the need is to develop basic infrastructure which will consequently develop the local economy.
He said apart from the development of these tourist resorts on advance parameters, the development of Ecotourism facilities will be given special focus.
Later, the DC took the inspection of 70 Meter Julla Bridge at Uri which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.6 crore wherein strict directions were issued with regard to its completion. The bridge has an immense public importance as it connects Sharda link road with 20 adjacent villages.