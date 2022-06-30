DC Baramulla launches drive against polythene use

Sopore: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, on Thursday said that Sopore is most important town in the district and is on priority list for the district administration with regard to the development.
After addressing a gathering at Dak Banglow Sopore, during a conclusion function of celebration of World Environment Month by municipal council Sopore, DC Baramulla later kick started the programme on blanket ban on single use of plastics.
She started the drive here at Bus stand Sopore along with President Municipal Council Sopore Musarat Rasool Kar and making aware people including pedestrian, shopkeepers, and street vendors not to use of polythene.
She praised MC Sopore especially President Masrat Rasool Kar who lead the programmes with different themes which were conducted during celebration of world environment month and also praised the work towards development in the town. She added that Sopore town has changed and more efforts are needed to make Sopore it a developed town.
She talked about a garbage dumping site also which is long pending demand for the people of Sopore and said that she will direct all the officers to work on it .
Talking about horse carts, Dr Sehrish said that this mode of transport is not only used in Kashmir but also run in many foreign countries.
Appreciating the efforts of students who threw light on pollution and ways to save earth through different skits including the old famous Ladishah, DC Baramulla said that it is the need of the hour to boost the confidence level of the students so that they can achieve milestones in their career.
DC Baramulla also directed education department and President municipal council to organise such programmes on drug abuse also.
Municipal Council Sopore kick- started an anti- polythene drive to enforce blanket ban on single-use of plastic.