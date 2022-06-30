DC Baramulla launches drive against polythene use

Sopore: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, on Thursday said that Sopore is most important town in the district and is on priority list for the district administration with regard to the development.

After addressing a gathering at Dak Banglow Sopore, during a conclusion function of celebration of World Environment Month by municipal council Sopore, DC Baramulla later kick started the programme on blanket ban on single use of plastics.

She started the drive here at Bus stand Sopore along with President Municipal Council Sopore Musarat Rasool Kar and making aware people including pedestrian, shopkeepers, and street vendors not to use of polythene.