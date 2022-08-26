DC Baramulla reviews progress of BADP, SSY works

Baramulla, Aug 26: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today directed concerned officers to ensure completion of all on-going works under Border Area Development Plan (BADP) by November 30, 2022 and reiterated that no laxity shall be accepted in this regard.
The meeting also discussed formulation of Smridh Seema Yojana Action Plan 2022-23.
The DDC Baramulla gave this direction today while addressing a meeting of concerned officers, at the DC office meeting hall here convened to review the progress of developmental works under BADP in the district.
It was revealed that 74 different development works are under execution at an estimated cost of Rs.2626.39 lakh under Border Area Development Plan and 20 works under Smridh Seema Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs. 871.65 lakh.
During the meeting, major thrust was laid on creation of community infrastructure to benefit the maximum population of the border areas.
The DDC directed the concerned officers to complete the tendering processes within a few days and ensure completion of all developmental works as the area has remained with limited working seasons.
She also asked the concerned officers of Education and Health to submit the proposals for the augmentation of the health and educational infrastructure in the border belts.
While reviewing the progress under SSY, the DDC asked the concerned officers to formulate the plan in consultation with the PRIs and in consonance with the aspirations and needs of the border areas.