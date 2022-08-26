DC Baramulla reviews progress of BADP, SSY works

During the meeting, major thrust was laid on creation of community infrastructure to benefit the maximum population of the border areas.

The DDC directed the concerned officers to complete the tendering processes within a few days and ensure completion of all developmental works as the area has remained with limited working seasons.

She also asked the concerned officers of Education and Health to submit the proposals for the augmentation of the health and educational infrastructure in the border belts.

While reviewing the progress under SSY, the DDC asked the concerned officers to formulate the plan in consultation with the PRIs and in consonance with the aspirations and needs of the border areas.