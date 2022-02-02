DC Baramulla reviews progress of district under ADP

Baramulla, Feb 2: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar Wednesday chaired a meeting of concerned officers here to review the status of the overall functioning of blocks across the district under Aspirational District Programme (ADP).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on the occasion, a threadbare discussion with regard to the progress of the 26 blocks was discussed wherein the DC directed the concerned officers to work with added zeal and cohesion to achieve the indicators mentioned in the ADP.
While reviewing the progress of the district, the DC said that of the 26 blocks of Baramulla district, few were lagging in some indicators under ADP like health and nutrition, education, basic infrastructure, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development where more focus is needed to achieve the targets.
Kumar emphasised for mobilising all the available resources productively and effectively for achieving the desired results.
Meanwhile, various issues hampering the path of development were discussed in the meeting and the DC assured that all the impediments would be taken into consideration for their timely redressal to achieve the level of saturation in the indicators.