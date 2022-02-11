DC Baramulla reviews progress of district under ADP

Baramulla, Feb 11: With an aim to get first hand appraisal of various developmental indicators and parameters identified under Aspirational District Programme (ADP), Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar Friday chaired a meeting of the concerned officers at Dak Bungalow, here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the DC took sector wise review of various schemes and programmes being carried out in the district more especially in Uri and Singapora Blocks.
While reviewing the sector wise progress of the district, the DC said that two blocks of Uri and Singapora lack some indicators under Aspirational District Programme which include education, basic infrastructure, agriculture more especially in health and nutrition where more focus is needed to achieve the targets.