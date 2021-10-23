DC B'pora reviews implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Bandipora, Oct 22: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress/ achievements of cent percent coverage of pure drinking water to Hospitals, Schools and Anganwadi Centres under Jal Jeevan Mission.
At the outset, the concerned Officer gave a detailed presentation about JJM achievements registered in the district so far with regard to providing drinking water to Schools, Hospitals and Anganwari Centres.
The meeting discussed threadbare discussion on several aspects of implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission including status of tendering and administrative approval of retrofitting schemes, coverage action plan for providing water facility to remaining HHCS in the district and several other issues of public importance.