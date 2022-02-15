DC Budgam calls for prompt registration of farmers

Budgam, Feb 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency Science and Technology department in collaboration with District Administration Budgam today organized a day-long awareness cum implementation of Solar Power Agricultural Pump under (PM-KUSM) at Sheikh Ul Alam Hall, here.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza who was chief guest on the occasion said that the scheme has been launched for the upliftment of farmers in J&K.
He said massive awareness and marketing of the solar pumps should be carried out across the district for the successful implementation of the scheme.
The DC instructed concerned to start early registration of farmers besides media, social media and PRI members are also invoked for the awareness generation about the benefits of the scheme.
On the occasion, resources persons from JAKEDA deliberated about the scheme and said the farmers can avail subsidised solar powered agriculture pumps with just 20% contribution and 50% will be paid by Government of India and 30% by J&K government. At Least 5000 solar agriculture pumps will be installed in J&K in a phased manner.