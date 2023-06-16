DC Budgam inaugurates Public Facilitation Centre

Budgam, June 16: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo today inaugurated Public Facilitation Centre at Deputy Commissioner Office, here.
The centre houses all major public dealing sections at one place including verification, land revenue, relief, Hajj, red cross, judicial, rent, tree section etc. DC said that the facility would ensure prompt and hassle-free service delivery to the general public of Budgam.
He inspected various sections to take stock of functioning of these offices and instructed concerned Office bearers to ensure smooth and prompt service delivery.
The DC impressed upon the officials that upgradation on facilities including benches, sign boards, and public washroom facility be also completed at the earliest for convenience of the general public. Among others, ADDC, Dr Akramullah Tak; JD Planning, ACP, Executive Engineers, R&B, Budgam and officials of various engineering wings were also present on the occasion.