DC Budgam joins Maha Yagye prayers at Chadoora temple held after 32 years
Srinagar, April 28: The Pandit community on Friday held Maha Yagye prayers at a temple in Chadoora tehsil of central Kashmir’s Budgam district after a gap of 32 years, in which locals Muslims joined too.
Kashmiri Pandits thronged the temple from different parts of the country to participate in the religious function, in which Deputy Commissioner Budgam, SF Hamid also took part.
The Pandit community expressed their gratitude to the District Administration Budgam for making adequate arrangements for the smooth celebrations of religious function.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC Budgam said that the function was held after a gap of 32 years. He said Pandits and the Muslim community coming together and joining each other's functions is a testimony of our communal unity and brotherhood.
He instructed concerned to ensure all facilities and arrangements are made at the temple for Pandit community. “We are wholeheartedly thankful to DC S F Hamid ji for all the arrangements and help he extended to make this function happen smoothly," said a Kashmiri Pandit, Buntyji.
He said that the hawan was held for the first time after 1989 and both locals and District Administration has extended support to the Pandit community for this.