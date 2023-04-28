DC Budgam joins Maha Yagye prayers at Chadoora temple held after 32 years

Kashmiri Pandits thronged the temple from different parts of the country to participate in the religious function, in which Deputy Commissioner Budgam, SF Hamid also took part.

The Pandit community expressed their gratitude to the District Administration Budgam for making adequate arrangements for the smooth celebrations of religious function.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC Budgam said that the function was held after a gap of 32 years. He said Pandits and the Muslim community coming together and joining each other's functions is a testimony of our communal unity and brotherhood.